Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.