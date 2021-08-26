Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $496,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

