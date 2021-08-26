Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $934,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 72,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 190,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 107,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $51.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.