Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $639,000 Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Separately, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

NYSEARCA:RJA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

