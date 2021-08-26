Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $38.31

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.31, but opened at $36.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 1,846 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $965,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

