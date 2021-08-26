Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $38.31

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.31, but opened at $36.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 1,846 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $965,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
