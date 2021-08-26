Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.11 ($57.78).

ALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €37.03 ($43.56) on Thursday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.15.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.