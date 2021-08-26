Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,452.96 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,452.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

