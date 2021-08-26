Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ALTM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. 36,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 3.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

