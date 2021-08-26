AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $814,380.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00118819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00152346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.11 or 0.99947882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.01019556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.67 or 0.06652300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

