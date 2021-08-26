American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 161,704 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,491,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for 3.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.50. The stock had a trading volume of 881,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.