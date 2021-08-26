American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.65. American Century Quality Preferred ETF shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 42,099 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

