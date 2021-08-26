American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.04.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
