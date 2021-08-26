American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

