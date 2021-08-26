American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 738.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMLM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 105,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
