American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 738.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMLM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 105,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

