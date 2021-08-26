American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $23.42 on Thursday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of American Software worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

