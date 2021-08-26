American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats Sells 100 Shares

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Tower stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.18. The company had a trading volume of 960,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,842. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.90.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.