Americana Partners LLC Buys 77,839 Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 343.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,839 shares during the quarter. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF comprises 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the period.

Shares of MMIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,225. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.