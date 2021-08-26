Americana Partners LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 158,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $619,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 1,658,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,842. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.