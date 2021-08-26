Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,779 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after buying an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

NYSE:CM traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.73. The company had a trading volume of 629,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

