Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $374,438,000 after buying an additional 120,760 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

