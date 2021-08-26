Americana Partners LLC Sells 51,067 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,067 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

