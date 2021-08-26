Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,600.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

