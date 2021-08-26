Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.42.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.02. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.