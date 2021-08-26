Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.73 on Thursday, reaching $814.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,654. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

