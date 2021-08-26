Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.92. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.