Amit Yoran Sells 5,930 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00.

Tenable stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.58 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

