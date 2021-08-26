AMO Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.