ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

