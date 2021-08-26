Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $323.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.16 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

