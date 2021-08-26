Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.08). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $19,647,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $39,907,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

