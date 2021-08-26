Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,361. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.