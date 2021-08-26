Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $898.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.02 million to $917.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

CRL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.79. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $433.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.