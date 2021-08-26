Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,957,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,966,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

