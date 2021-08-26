Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $812.74 Million

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post sales of $812.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.30 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. 230,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,313. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

