Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,850%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 577,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,088. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 568,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

