Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $7.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.12. 1,587,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

