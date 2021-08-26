Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.24 Million

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $496.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.43 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $472.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,061. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.