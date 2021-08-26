Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). Pinduoduo also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

PDD opened at $97.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $8,359,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 78,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $18,786,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 89.7% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 491,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

