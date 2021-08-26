Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to report earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($1.11). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TARA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 2,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,308. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

