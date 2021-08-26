Analysts Expect Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FREY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FREY) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alussa Energy Acquisition’s earnings. Alussa Energy Acquisition reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alussa Energy Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alussa Energy Acquisition.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FREY. BTIG Research started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FREY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,789. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.02.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

