Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $264.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.40 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,654 shares of company stock worth $1,707,105. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,101. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

