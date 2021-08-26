Analysts Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

