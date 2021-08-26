Analysts Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
