Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.63. 1,863,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,791. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

