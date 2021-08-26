Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($1.15). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $117.70 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

