Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report sales of $343.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.20 million to $362.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

HLI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. 232,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,897. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

