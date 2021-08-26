Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $887.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $874.20 million and the highest is $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

NYSE:BLD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $220.01. The stock had a trading volume of 277,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

