Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.02.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.