Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)

8/23/2021 – Novozymes A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2021 – Novozymes A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

8/16/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

