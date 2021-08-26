Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $53.30

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

