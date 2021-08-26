Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$153.65

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.65.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,591.80. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

TSE CM traded down C$3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,143. The stock has a market cap of C$66.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.7999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

